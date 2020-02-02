The biggest names in the movie business have hit the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London ahead of the BAFTAS, the industry's last glitzy awards show before the next week's Oscars.

One of the standouts on the red carpet: Lily-Rose Depp, actress, model and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The 20-year-old stunned in a floor-length sheer black gown over a "naked catsuit":

Depp went for a risque sheer lace number by Chanel. Photo / Getty Images

The Chanel lace bodysuit first appeared on catwalks in the label's pre-fall 2020 collection.

The look is a departure from the usual red carpet gown but in many ways, so was the theme for this year's attendees.

Advertisement

Guests at the awards show were encouraged to rewear old outfits, choose vintage clothes or to hire an outfit as part of a sustainable fashion movement, according to The Sun.

READ MORE: • Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit

Kate Middleton was also a stand out, arriving with husband and BAFTA President Prince William wearing an Alexander McQueen gown that she previously wore at a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen gown from 2012. Photo / Getty Images

Other stars who took their red carpet looks to the next level included Margot Robbie,

Scarlett Johannson and Zoe Kravitz.