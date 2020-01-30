The Queen reportedly has her own Facebook account to keep in touch with her family, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, Her Majesty may be 93 but is still tech-savvy.

She reportedly has a highly-protected phone and an iPad as well.

According to the Daily Mail, no one outside the Palace knows how many "friends" the Queen has on Facebook.

"She has her own mobile, has learned how to text, and her phone is among the most sophisticated in the world. It is encrypted, like those used by the security services, and is said to be impossible to be hacked into," the Daily Mail reports.

"The royal mobile is kept fully charged at all times by Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser."

Her eldest grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips reportedly taught her how to use her electronic devices.

The Queen is said to mostly use her phone to talk to her daughter Princess Anne and racing manager John Warren.

She is said to absolutely loathe cell phones when out in public, and has reportedly spoken out against people who use phones and avoid eye contact.