Harry has "suffered a lot" and is only trying to protect Meghan and Archie, a close friend of his has revealed.

Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras has said that Harry stepped down for the good of his young family, according to the Sun.

READ MORE:

• 'There is no limit': 3 letters that mean Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can cash in

• 'A dagger to the heart': Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's legal showdown

• Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly had a 'furious row' in July last year

• Prince Harry and Meghan threaten legal action over paparazzi photos

Figueras told Good Morning America that Harry had "suffered a lot for all the things that have happened to him".

Advertisement

"He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be. When you have 1000 paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that's not normal.

"He's protecting his family, he's protecting his wife and his child.

The Queen is said to be supportive of the Sussexes' decision. Photo / AP

"He was the son of someone who suffered attacks from the press and it's undeniable. He doesn't want for that to happen for his family."

Harry's now in Canada as he and Meghan have announced they're stepping down from their royal roles.

The Sussexes now want to be financially independent, which includes paying back the £2.4 million ($4.6 million) of taxpayer cash used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

While they said they'd keep supporting the Queen, they'd no longer formally represent her.

Harry has now joined Meghan and Archie in Canada. Photo / AP

Last week Harry spoke about his "great sadness" at leaving, but said he had no other option.

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Advertisement

Harry claimed he wasn't walking away from the royal family, but said it "wasn't possible" to continue in his multiple roles - serving the Queen, the military and the Commonwealth - without public funding.

The Queen supported the couple in their decisions after the Megxit summit.

Harry was later pictured arriving in Canada to join Meghan and Archie at their new family home.