Grab ya witches, cause it's cocktail time!

That's right, New Zealand is getting its very own Harry Potter-themed bar.

The Wizard's Cauldron will be open on Thursday and serving up Harry Potter themed cocktail potions for a limited time only.

The pop-up bar features a fun 90-minute cocktail class for you to "mix your own potion and create new spells and magical beings" - inspired by Harry Potter's time at Hogwarts.

Advertisement

The class asks its participants to "unleash your inner magical being as you brew potions, cast spells and drink more mead than you can shake a wand at".

"Concoct devilish brews for good [or evil], all under the watchful eye of our wise potions master."

A magic-themed pop up bar is on its way to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

You even get to wear a robe!

Except instead eye-of-newt in your brew, you'll be using dry ice and bubbly drinks.

via GIPHY

The Wizard's Cauldron has already been a huge success popping up in locations as far apart as Liverpool and Houston. Wizarding fans have also had a chance to experience the Cauldron in Sydney and Melbourne, but this will be the first time it is coming to New Zealand.

The bar insists that guests for the event will have to be over 18 and, while there are similarities to the children's book franchise, the bar insists "this is an independent event and not related to any other bars or magical brands".

Although you would not have to be an expert in "transfiguration" to see similarities between the Wizard's Cauldron potion classes and other famous wizarding schools.

Advertisement

Potter fans will delight in the cauldron challenge. Photo / Supplied

Something wicked this way comes: New Zealand is to get its own Harry-Potter-esque cauldron bar. Photo / Supplied

If 90-minute experience will set you back approximately $50.

The pop-up bar's location remains top secret but will be open to the public from Thursday, January 30 until March 1.