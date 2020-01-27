Thomas Markle has once again unleashed on estranged daughter Meghan Markle, this time threatening to "see Meghan in court".

The ominous warning to his daughter via the media, comes as Thomas prepares to be a witness against Harry and Meghan regarding a published personal letter the Duchess wrote her father following their rift.

Thomas believes Meghan could face a "stunning" legal battle which would be embarrassing for all sides.

Thomas Markle believes Harry and Meghan have embarrassed the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan's 75-year-old father told The Sun "I'll see Meghan in court".

Advertisement

Thomas also appeared yesterday on Good Morning Britain, expressing his feelings that Harry and Meghan have disgraced the Royal Family with their decision to step down.

"What they have decided to do is to me embarrassing," he said. "I think when they got married they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into.

"That's been Harry's life, Meghan has had a similar kind of life. I think they've hurt the Queen. I think they've hurt the royals – and it just doesn't work to be going to another country and serving England. It's never going to work."

"I'm a little embarrassed for them and feeling really sorry for the Queen," he told the morning TV show.

"This decision to make a break from the royals is very confusing, I don't think anyone understands or can figure out how this happened or why it happened – it makes no sense," Markle said.

He also shared with Piers Morgan that he does not feel that his daughter has been a victim of racism and is determined to reach Harry and Meghan. He promised to continue to do so via the media, giving the couple 30 days to respond.

‘I don’t think that she is being bullied in any way or any shape because of racism.’



Thomas Markle says the negative coverage of his daughter Meghan is not racism. pic.twitter.com/AFEV10J8zf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020

‘I’ve spoken and sent letters to Doria [the mother of the Duchess of Sussex] to get to Meghan - and that hasn’t happened as well. So no, I’m at their mercy.’



Thomas Markle talks about his attempts to reach out to his daughter to try and repair their relationship. pic.twitter.com/ZroiHweMy1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020

Despite his harsh words about his daughter, Thomas claimed to the hosts to both still love and miss Meghan.

"I love my daughter and I certainly would love my grandson and I'd love Harry if I met him, I'm sure."