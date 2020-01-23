In a bizarre new tirade, Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle has declared: "It's time to look after daddy" and expressed his desire for Archie to have his nose.

While most people might find the sentiments sweet, Markle's reasons for wanting his grandson to resemble him were anything but.

"He's going to have his father's hair, I hope he has my nose because then every time they see Archie they're going to see me," he revealed to Channel 5 as part of his new documentary Thomas Markle: My Story.

Thomas Markle shares his story in a new Channel 5 documentary. Photo / Channel 5

The 75-year-old opened up about his life and his first glimpses of Archie when Harry and Meghan came before the media in 2019.

"First time I saw pictures is when Harry carried him outside for the first time. I saw this much of Archie, just that much of Archie. He's a cute little kid."

In the documentary, he also expresses his hope to one day meet his grandson, though unsurprisingly, he doesn't think that will ever happen and has not heard from Meghan since before her pregnancy announcement.

Despite his actions in the lead up to the wedding, where he staged photos for a media outlet in order to cash in on the upcoming Royal nuptials, Thomas Markle still feels the Royal family owe him something

"At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now…. It's time to look after daddy."

Thomas Markle looks to be again cashing in on the Royal couple, as the film's release comes only weeks after Harry and Meghan made headlines after deciding to step back as senior members of the Royal family.