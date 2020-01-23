We all know Kiwis love their biscuits with a nice cup of tea or coffee.

And it's safe to say Kiwis are staunch when it comes to their chocolate habits.

Now some of New Zealand's favourite biscuits are set to be released in chocolate bar form.

Arnott's Chocolate is now on the market, celebrating its iconic range of biscuits, giving Kiwis even more options when it comes to the confectionary aisle.

Advertisement

The range, which is made using sustainably sourced cocoa, consists of five varieties; Scotch Finger, Ginger Nut, Wagon Wheels, Iced VoVo, and Butternut Snap.

Arnott's Brand Manager Michelle Kitchen says the five flavours chosen will give everyone something to try and enjoy.

"There's no denying the love Kiwis have for biscuits, or their passion for deliciously crafted chocolate," she said.

"We have combined the two to give people the best of both worlds and an entirely new way to enjoy Arnott's.

"We've handpicked some Arnott's favourites, as well as new flavours for New Zealanders to sink their teeth in.

"Whether it's the well-known, buttery crunch of Scotch Finger, the undeniable Wagon Wheel combination of biscuit, raspberry and marshmallow, or the ever-humble coconut and raspberry from Iced VoVo, there's something for everyone to try and enjoy."

Arnott's Chocolate will be available this week in leading supermarkets up and down New Zealand for a limited time only.

The blocks are on sale for $4.49.

Advertisement

ARNOTT'S CHOCOLATE RANGE

Scotch Finger Milk Chocolate Block

Crunchy, buttery biscuits mixed into delicious milk chocolate, a classically indulgent bite.

Ginger Nut Dark Chocolate Block

Decadent dark chocolate mixed in with spiced ginger biscuit pieces for a sophisticated chocolate experience.

Wagon Wheels Milk Chocolate Block

Creamy milk chocolate packed with crunchy biscuit bits, raspberry flavoured lollies and fluffy marshmallows, a totally unique chocolate experience.

Iced VoVo Milk Chocolate Block

Irresistible milk chocolate, playfully blended with crunchy biscuit bits, coconut & raspberry flavoured jellies and pink fondant pieces.

Butternut Snap Milk Chocolate Block

Creamy milk chocolate packed with crunchy golden oat & coconut biscuit pieces.