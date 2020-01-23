The young breastfeeding mother who complained about her treatment by an Auckland playground has accepted an apology from the business and hopes that her experience helps other mums stand up for their rights.

My Wonderland owner Ken Ge apologised to Chelsea Morgan last night after Morgan claimed she was pestered by an "immature" staff member who told her to move to their changing room as it made people feel "uncomfortable".

However, My Wonderland owner Ken Ge blamed the incident on a breakdown in communication as the part-time staff member who dealt with the mother was an international student who did not speak English as a first language.

My Wonderland also apologised in a public comment to Morgan's initial review, writing: "We would like to offer our sincere apologies to you for the way our staff had handled the situation " and added that the business supported breastfeeding and would work to improve training for staff."

They also offered two free tickets and a formal apology in person from owner Ken Ge for what Morgan described as "bad experience" in her online review.

Morgan told the Herald that she was considering taking Ge up on his offer to visit My Wonderland to discuss in person, but was still "very disappointed" by the playground's initial response.

The cafe overlooking the playground at My Wonderland. Photo / My Wonderland

She said she did think Ge was "genuinely sorry" but still has concerns about the training offered to My Wonderland staff, particularly on dealing with breastfeeding mothers.

She said she hoped that the publicity prompted other playgrounds and cafes to improve how they dealt with mums who needed to breastfeed, adding that if venues do have a breastfeeding area for mums to use, they should clearly signpost them but not raise it directly with the mothers themselves.

She also hoped that breastfeeding mums would follow her example in standing up for themselves if they were challenged for publicly breastfeeding.

Morgan described My Wonderland's actions as "damage control" but said that she was happy to see that My Wonderland was now promoting breastfeeding.

She said My Wonderland was a "really nice facility" and praised its hygiene, also telling her followers online not to avoid the"beautiful" playground, saying that other mothers should have no issues at the venue.