Thomas Markle has revealed that he doesn't think his daughter Meghan will see him again until he's being "lowered into the ground".

He's also attempted to justify being paid to feature in a UK documentary for Channel 5, saying that Meghan "owes" him and it's "time to look after Daddy", reports the Daily Mail.

In the 90-minute screening, which airs this week in the UK, he accuses Harry of behaving like a "sensitive 12-year-old" and said he would give evidence against the couple in the High Court to defend himself.

He accused his daughter and her husband of saying "trashy" things about him.

"I don't care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after Daddy."

In the documentary, he reveals details of his last phone call with the couple the night before their 2018 wedding as the news broke that he had posed for a paparazzi photographer.

Markle said that decision would haunt him for the rest of his life.

"Harry said to me: 'if you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you'. I said to him 'it's too bad I didn't die because then you guys could pretend you were sad' and the I hung up on them. I was done."

In the documentary, Markle remembers the moment Meghan introduced him to Harry over the phone. Photo / AP

He hasn't spoken to them since and has never met his grandson, Archie, although he claims he has sent letters and texts, and said, "I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or talk to me.

"The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground."

His comments come after the Queen's final deal with the couple, who have stepped down as senior royals in pursuit of financial independence.

He called the couple "embarrassing" and said they were turning into "lost souls".

"They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on.

"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away… it looks like she's tossing that away for money."

Referring to their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle, Markle said: "Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them… it is kind of embarrassing to me."

He's also declared that he's ready to testify against his daughter in the court case between Meghan and the Mail on Sunday, after the paper published parts of a letter she sent to him.

Meghan's father is yet to meet his grandson Archie. Photo / AP

Speaking to Channel 5, he said: "To them I don't exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I'm part of his. We should be talking.

"He's not 12 years old any more, he's got no right to be this sensitive. There are other parts of the letter that I would never put out because they're too offensive and too hurtful to me. And that's where it's at now."

In the documentary, Markle recalls the moment his daughter told him she was dating Harry, but says he "didn't know what it meant".

"She calls me on the phone and she said, 'I've got a new boyfriend.' I said, 'Great' and she says, 'He's British'.

"I said 'okay' and she said, 'He's a prince.' I said 'Alright,' and she said, 'He's Prince Harry'. I said, 'Oh, okay'.

"I didn't know what it meant. She could have been dating a Hollywood star and it would have been just as important to me, because you know either way they are both 'high numbers'.

"She said, 'Do you want to talk to him?' and handed him the phone. He said 'hello' in a very British way and we talked a bit and that was nice."

Harry and Meghan were very upset after a heart attack meant Meghan's dad couldn't attend their wedding. Photo / AP

He claimed he was told not to apologise to the royal family after suffering a heart attack that kept him from attending the royal wedding.

"I was scheduled to go to the airport ... and at that time I got a massive heart attack.

"It was bad. The doctors said that would kill me.

"I had the procedure, and I asked the doctor, 'can I fly tomorrow?' He laughed at me and said 'there's no way you can fly anywhere'."

Markle recalls that Meghan and Harry were both very upset. He also remembers hearing that his daughter was pregnant over the radio - not over the phone as he'd always imagined.

"[It's] almost a joke when you tell people, well you heard it on the radio.

"This is my daughter, talking about my grandchild. She's going to have a grandchild that's mine.

"I'm not hearing about it on the phone, I'm hearing about it on the radio."

The documentary explores Markle's "complicated" relationship with his daughter and their fallout leading up to her wedding to Harry in May 2018.

It also traces Meghan's early years, as she lived with her father between the ages of 11 and 18.