It's the latest wellness buzz, but how strong is the science behind gut health? Fleur Britten reports on the links between lifestyle and tummy trouble — while two writers test the advice that goes far

Lorraine Candy, 51, editor-in-chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Emily Clarkson, 25, writer and blogger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gut dos

Gut don'ts