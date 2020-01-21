Harry and Meghan are eyeing up a $41m (NZD) mansion in Canada as they seek to move on with the next stage of their lives.

Now they've officially split from the royal family, they are finding somewhere in Vancouver to call home, writes the Daily Telegraph.

READ MORE:

• The strong sign Meghan and Harry's move to Canada will be permanent

• 'Not a halfway house': Fresh struggle as Canada turns on Meghan and Harry

• Why Harry has decided not to fly back to Canada to join Meghan

• Meghan Markle spotted in Canada for the first time amid Royal crisis

The Sun reports that they are scoping out an impressive 640 square metre "Megha-mansion" in West Vancouver, an expensive and sought-after neighbourhood.

Advertisement

With four levels, five bathrooms and six bedrooms, the beachside family home is listed at $35,880,000 Canadian dollars or ($41m NZD). It covers over 1140 square metres of land and boasts stunning views of Vancouver's harbour.

The four-floor home is in Vancouver's prestigious Kitsilano neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

The mansion's indoor/outdoor flow allows the owners to enjoy Vancouver's mild winter to the fullest while also taking advantage of its warm summers.

It boasts impeccable private gardens, six-metre high walls, a private guest suite on the top level, and a walkout side view terrace.

A Canadian estate agent source told the Sun that Meghan had expressed interest in the house.

"It would be perfect for her, Harry and little Archie.

The six-bedroom family home offers stunning views of Vancouver harbour. Photo / Supplied

"The neighbourhood is known as a haven for wealthy people and has a very laid-back atmosphere. I'm sure they would be very happy there, and they would be welcomed with open arms."

A Vancouver property source said the house was a "real gem" in Kitsilano, one of the most sought-after Vancouver neighbourhoods.

"The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image conscious young achievers.

Advertisement

"It's close to Kitsilano beach, which is a very cool spot that does stuff like beach yoga in the summer.

The mansion's indoor/outdoor flow allows the owners to make the most of Vancouver's mild winter as well as the summer. Photo / Supplied

"But best of all for Harry and Meghan, it's quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy.

"They'd fit in very well."

The 108-year-old mansion sits in Vancouver's billionaire row, called "Golden Miles".

The Sun reported that the house could actually be called somewhat of a bargain, as new tax rules led to a 16 per cent drop in value in the pricey area over the past two years.