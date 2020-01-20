A couple who had been together nearly 65 years died on the same day at the nursing home they both lived in.

Missouri darlings Jack and Harriett Morrison went on their very first date together on Halloween in 1955, and married about six months later.

In their final hours, their beds were placed next to each other to allow the couple to hold hands.

Jack, who was 86, passed away first before Harriett, aged 83, followed her husband into the afterlife just hours later.

The pair met after Harriett accompanied her father on a trip with the drum and bugle corps marching band he played in.

Jack was the driver of a charter bus that drove the group to many of their concerts.

After falling in love and marrying the pair managed the company V-K Bus Lines. They have two sons.

The couple travelled the world, venturing to Europe and Australia.

Sadly, about a year ago, Harriett fell over while walking the coupe's dog, breaking her hip and pelvis.

Harriett suffered from dementia and moved into a nursing home and rehabilitation centre.

While she was in care, Jack struggled to live at home by himself before being talked into moving into a villa at the home where his wife lived.

Jack and Harriet Wagner. Photo / NBC

In September, he also suffered a fall, breaking his neck. He then moved into the nursing home and stayed four doors down from his wife.

The couple would often nap together, one in a wheelchair, and the other in their bed while holding hands.

On Christmas eve Jack was told his wife had stopped eating and drinking. Just days later he also stopped eating and drinking.

At about 11pm on January 10, the nursing home told Jack that Harriett was close to her death.

Nurses moved the pair into the same room. The next day, both Jack and Harriett passed away just hours apart.