The Duchess of Sussex reportedly put clothes into storage in Canada before she made the move to the UK with Prince Harry, perhaps a sign she always meant to return.

Meghan, who spent time in Toronto while filming Suits, has been seen wearing some of the pieces while staying on Vancouver Island with baby Archie, writes the Daily Mail UK.

READ MORE:

• The strong sign Meghan and Harry's move to Canada will be permanent

• 'Not a halfway house': Fresh struggle as Canada turns on Meghan and Harry

• Why Harry has decided not to fly back to Canada to join Meghan

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'considering Canada move' and dropping HRH titles

It was originally thought that Meghan only stored her furniture in Canada when she moved across the pond in November 2017, only taking her personal belongings along with her to London.

Advertisement

But the clothes she wore on the set of Suits were left behind, which suggests that a return to Canada at some point was always on her mind.

The clothing items are believed to include a Soia & Kyo parka, a black cashmere beanie, a Bea cable knit sweater from The Row and a Barbour Eplercoat.

Meghan had her clothes shipped from Toronto to Vancouver, where she and Harry spent Christmas along with baby Archie. Photo / File

A source told Canada's Entertainment Tonight that Meghan had the clothes shipped from Toronto to the $14 million Vancouver mansion where she and Harry spent the Christmas break.

Meghan is there with baby Archie as Harry remained in London to negotiate the couple's future following their shock decision to give up their roles as senior royals.

ET Canada's online editor Jamie Samham said doubts were rampant about their decision, with many suggesting it had been Harry and Meghan's plan all along.

"The two did give the full royal life a go, but perhaps they always considered having a Canadian abode," he said.

Meghan's impromptu visits to Vancouver community groups seem to indicate how she plans to spend her time in Canada, making visits to a women's centre last week to offer support.