When taxpayers spent £2.4 million ($4.5m) renovating Frogmore Cottage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many expressed their outrage.

It turns out they weren't alone.

The Queen was "privately unhappy" with how much Harry and Meghan spent renovating the cottage and the monarch is even less pleased now that Frogmore staff are having to be "redeployed" after the couple's bombshell announcement that they intend to move to Canada.

Although her public statement expresses support for their decision, the Queen is said to be furious over the expense of the five-bedroom cottage she gifted the Sussexes, as well as what that means for Frogmore Cottage staff.

The Queen is not pleased with how much was spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, only for the Sussexes to leave. Photo / Getty Images

Workers are "already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace", according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

"There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager," the source said. "Others work as and when needed."

"This has all come as a bit of shock," the source added.

"They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the cottage will remain their official residence as they "continue to support the monarchy", so their family "will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom".

However, sources say it is unlikely Meghan will ever return to the UK to live.