Prince Harry has used the occasion of his potential last official engagement as a fulltime royal to post a hidden message to social media.

He launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace, avoiding questions from reporters on the Megxit storm, but it was an Instagram video released on his official account that might have revealed his real feelings.

The video shows a smiling Prince Harry behind the scenes, but it's the choice of background song that tells the full story, reports The Daily Mail.

The video is set to This Is The One by Madchester heavyweights The Stone Roses, which contains the lyrics: "I'd like to leave the country for a month of Sundays".

Those lyrics aren't heard in the shared video, but would have been known to Harry's team of advisers when the song was selected.

It doesn't stop there, the song also contains the lyric "burn the town where I was born" amongst other telling lines, including:

A girl consumed by fire. We all know her desire from the plans that she has made

I had her on a promise, immerse me in your splendour

All the plans that I have made. This is the one... She's waited for

I'd like to leave the country for a month of Sundays. Burn the town where I was born

If only she'd believe me. Bellona belladonna. Burn me out or bring me home.

The Duke of Sussex, who met with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to negotiate new pared-back roles for him and Meghan on Monday, looked happy as he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning (UK time).

Harry kept it light during the draw. Photo / AP

The event began on the palace's back lawn, where he met with young players and officials.

"Look after the grass or I'll get in trouble," he joked.

The Prince then faced the inevitable question from a reporter – "Harry, how are the discussions going on your future?" – but he laughed it off before heading inside.

The Stone Roses

The Stones Roses are a Manchester guitar band still beloved primarily for their classic self-titled 1989 debut album and a slew of chiming, anthemic singles released around the same time.

The Stone Roses Mani (left) and Ian Brown performing on stage in 1995. Photo / Getty

The Herald's acting head of entertainment - and big Stone Roses fan - Chris Reed offers his take:

Did Harry really choose the lyrics? Hmmm. If so, he'd have been spoilt for choice with the Stones Roses. One of the things they're known for is sly lyrics aimed at people known by or to frontman Ian Brown.

Shoot You Down, on their debut album, contains the following:

"You know it / You show it / And the time has come / To shoot you down / What a sound / When the day is done / And it all works out / I'd love to do it and you know you've always had it coming."

Then there's Bye Bye Badman, on the same record: "Here he come, got no question, got no love / I'm throwing stones at you, man / I want you black and blue and / I'm gonna make you bleed / Gonna bring you down to your knees / Bye bye badman, ooh bye bye."

What the Daily Mail failed to point out was the most overt possible crack at the royal family. Harry could have could chosen the closing track from side one of The Stone Roses, Elizabeth My Dear, in which Brown croons:

"Tear me apart and boil my bones / I'll not rest / Till she's lost her throne / My aim is true / My message is clear / It's curtains for you / Elizabeth my dear."

So Harry had the option of going all-out.

Or perhaps This Is The One was chosen because it's regarded as one of the best tracks by a great band that would be familiar to many UK fans of rugby league, a sport extremely popular in northern England where the Stones Roses are from. It's also played before Manchester United matches at Old Trafford, venue for the annual UK Super League final.

Just a thought.

-Additional reporting, News.com.au