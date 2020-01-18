We've paid for Prince Harry and Meghan to come to New Zealand before, and we should again - even if their visit isn't part of an official royal tour, an advertising executive says.

The value of global publicity showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying New Zealand would be worth it, B,C & F founding partner Paul Catmur said, as the world comes to grips with the couple's announcement this month they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

"One way to get [the Sussexes] down here would be to pay them," Catmur said.

"In the past we paid for them, via their security and looking after them, so a large cash donation towards the Sussexes [coming here] would do an awful lot for New Zealand tourism ... if I was running Tourism New Zealand, I'd be keeping an eye on them."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a stroll during a visit to Tōtaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park during their 2018 Royal Tour. Photo / Pool

Catmur cited Tourism New Zealand's support of the New Zealand visit by US late night TV show host Stephen Colbert and his crew, with taxpayers paying more than $100,000 towards the visit. The network which produces Colbert's show paid for the majority of the production.

Tourism New Zealand said in November it expected a return of $5 million in estimated advertising value from the trip.

Partnerships with people with a genuine connection with New Zealand, and who could help Tourism New Zealand influence and attract high-value visitors took place "on occasion", the department's chief executive Stephen England-Hall said this week.

All partnerships were evaluated against specific criteria and must deliver a significant return on investment, England-Hall said.

"Harry and Meghan enjoyed their last visit to Aotearoa showcasing our culture and visiting our conservation estate and we would welcome them back. Any support from TNZ would be subject to meeting our investment criteria."

In announcing their decision to step back from royal duties and "carve out a progressive new role", the Sussexes also said they planned to launch their own charitable entity.

It's not yet clear what the planned changes mean for future royal tours in Commonwealth countries. In the past decade, royal tours have occurred in New Zealand roughly every 18 months, including a solo visit by Prince Harry in 2015 and a joint visit by the couple three years later.

Paul Catmur, B, C & F ad agency founding partner. Photo / Supplied

Catmur thought anything the couple did in their new roles would be to support their charitable ambitions and desire to be financially independent.

Coming to New Zealand as guests of Tourism New Zealand might be a bit raw for Kiwis so soon after the couple's big announcement.

But the government department should keep an eye on them for future opportunities, especially as there was likely still "a degree of obligation for the Commonwealth" in future visits.

"They're not going to get any less famous."

Although, if the couple decided to commercialise part of their brand - as Prince Charles had with Duchy Originals, an organic and natural food brand named after the Duchy of Cornwall estates held in trust by the Prince of Wales - a related New Zealand visit would be less likely, Catmur said.

"There's not the great market for them down here, and the idea of being able to lend their name [to a product sold] in the United States could be enormously lucrative for them."

However, brand expert Ben Goodale said he expected "Brand Sussex" to be focused in the "socially aware, positive" area, and a natural inheritor of his mother Diana's mantle.

That was because both Sussexes shared the late princess' passion for helping others, Goodale said.

"And I expect we will see them in … [places such as] Canada, New Zealand, Africa. New Zealand is such a wholesome place, it fits their brand if there's a natural reason to be here."

Prince Harry and his son, Archie, spent the festive season in Canada, rather than the United Kingdom. Photo / SussexRoyal

If the couple do come back to New Zealand, Kiwis can likely expect fewer teas and walkabouts, he said.

"There's plenty of other royals to do that. They'll probably be more task-focused. Harry and Meghan can be a force for good but not by being distracted by walkabouts and endless cups of tea."

Excluding two visits from Prince William after the Christchurch quake and mosque attacks, senior royals took part in seven tours of New Zealand in the past decade. That compared with five the decade before and between two and five in each of the previous five decades.

Future visits by the Sussexes could appear similar to those of less prominent royals, such as the Queen's three younger children, Monarchy New Zealand chairman Sean Palmer said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, talking with a girl during a walkabout in Auckland. Expect fewer walkabouts and more task-focused activities if the Sussexes return to New Zealand, experts say. Photo / Pool

They had sometimes visited New Zealand as guests of specific charities, rather than taking part in a full royal tour.

"I know the Duke and Duchess clearly have a great affection for New Zealand. I don't think they would see it as burdensome to come to New Zealand."

And, based on British Government politicians at least, the chances of a Sussex visit to New Zealand weren't too bad, based on the experiences of former Commonwealth secretary-general Sir Don McKinnon.

"Never say never [to future visits] ... over 30 to 40 years, by comparison with the number of British ministers and Prime Ministers, we are over-endowed with members of the royal family."

