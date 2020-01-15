Prince Harry will not be flying back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada yet as he continues to thrash out the details of the 'Megxit' deal after it was confirmed the Sussexes would be stepping down as senior royals.

But Harry broke cover for the first time tonight in a video on the 'Sussex Royal' Instagram page to reveal the power his Invictus Games had to 'heal families' after the Queen confirmed the split in the Royal Family on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex posted today's video to announce that the 'story continues' with Dusseldorf in Germany hosting his charity sports competition for wounded veterans in 2022.

Harry's appearance follows the first sighting of Meghan since the crisis talks at Sandringham on Monday. The Duchess, who was absent from the meeting, was seen smiling as she boarded a seaplane on Vancouver Island in Canada yesterday.

On Monday, the Queen revealed in a deeply personal statement that she had agreed for Harry and Meghan to begin a 'new life' as an 'independent' family, a move which Meghan is understood to have pushed for just 20 months after their wedding.

Prince Harry is expected to remain in the UK into early next week to hammer out the details of this unprecedented arrangement with officials at Buckingham Palace before heading back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada.

The Queen is said to have pressed for her officials find a solution within days, however, royal experts say it will take far longer.

'These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.' Her Majesty wrote in her statement.

The extraordinary meeting convened by the Queen was attended by Prince Charles and Prince William, while Meghan was in Canada with Archie.

There was speculation she had been barred from dialing in on the meeting from Vancouver for security reasons, however Palace sources have said the Sussexes thought 'it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join.'

Following the summit, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussexes were to have a 'transition period' and split their time between the UK and Canada.

It is not clear how long this period will last, not least because of the complexities involved in their living 'independent' of the public purse.