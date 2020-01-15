Prince Harry will not be flying back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada yet as he continues to thrash out the details of the 'Megxit' deal after it was confirmed the Sussexes would be stepping down as senior royals.
But Harry broke cover for the first time tonight in a video on the 'Sussex Royal' Instagram page to reveal the power his Invictus Games had to 'heal families' after the Queen confirmed the split in the Royal Family on Monday.
The Duke of Sussex posted today's video to announce that the 'story continues' with Dusseldorf in Germany hosting his charity sports competition for wounded veterans in 2022.
View this post on Instagram
Here we come Dusseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Dusseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they're capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn't just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. "I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere." – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video @WeAreInvictusGames
Harry's appearance follows the first sighting of Meghan since the crisis talks at Sandringham on Monday. The Duchess, who was absent from the meeting, was seen smiling as she boarded a seaplane on Vancouver Island in Canada yesterday.
On Monday, the Queen revealed in a deeply personal statement that she had agreed for Harry and Meghan to begin a 'new life' as an 'independent' family, a move which Meghan is understood to have pushed for just 20 months after their wedding.
Prince Harry is expected to remain in the UK into early next week to hammer out the details of this unprecedented arrangement with officials at Buckingham Palace before heading back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada.
The Queen is said to have pressed for her officials find a solution within days, however, royal experts say it will take far longer.
'These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.' Her Majesty wrote in her statement.
The extraordinary meeting convened by the Queen was attended by Prince Charles and Prince William, while Meghan was in Canada with Archie.
There was speculation she had been barred from dialing in on the meeting from Vancouver for security reasons, however Palace sources have said the Sussexes thought 'it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join.'
Following the summit, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussexes were to have a 'transition period' and split their time between the UK and Canada.
It is not clear how long this period will last, not least because of the complexities involved in their living 'independent' of the public purse.