The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to royal duties for their first official engagement of the year following a tumultuous week for the royal family.

William and Kate arrived in Bradford to cheers from several hundred well-wishers in Centenary Square. The visit is their first public appearance since Sussexes' royal split and their first official royal engagement of the decade.

The couple began their visit in West Yorkshire at the City Hall, where they met with students and local employers helping youngsters to get jobs in the community.

Kate, who celebrated her 38th birthday last week, wore a long military-style coat in a dark khaki for the visit on Wednesday, paired with black high heels, a small black bag and gold drop earrings.

Advertisement

Their engagement saw the couple meet youngsters studying in Bradford.

When one young man told the couple that he hopes to work in video games, William asked: "What games do you play?"

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Khidmat Centre in Bradford. Photo / Getty Images

The student and Kate both then laughed when the duke followed up with: "Just checking."

Following the engagement at City Hall, the duke and duchess visited MyLahore's flagship restaurant, where they met students from Bradford College taking part in an apprenticeship scheme.

The royal couple made mango and kulfi milkshakes in the kitchen, under the guidance of operations director Ishfaq Farooq. The duke and duchess chose ice cream to add to their drinks and mixed them using blenders.

William called his milkshake "delicious" as he took a sip, before asking staff about the origin of ingredients used.

Boxer Amir Khan, a friend of the family who own MyLahore, met the duke and duchess during their visit to the restaurant. He said he spoke to William about his boxing foundation and mental health in sport.

Asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Khan said he felt for the family and thought they needed to sit down together to resolve the issues. He said he had never personally experienced any racism in the UK.

Advertisement

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would begin a "transition period" in which they would split their time between the UK and Canada. Photo / Getty Images

He said: "I'm British, I've lived in Britain all my life. I feel that Meghan will also be welcomed because the people in Britain are very loving."

The visit comes just days after the Queen agreed Harry and Meghan could step back as senior royals and begin a "new life" as an "independent" family.

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple would begin a "transition period" in which they would split their time between the UK and Canada.

The summit convened by the monarch, which brought together Harry, William and the Prince of Wales, was not attended by Meghan, who is in Canada with baby son Archie.

Corbyn: I agree with Harry on 'racial undertones' in press coverage of Meghan

Jeremy Corbyn has agreed with concerns raised by Prince Harry about "racial undertones" in press coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, the Labour leader's office said.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said: "Jeremy has commented in the past in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan, about press intrusion and its impact on people and their families and, to use Prince Harry's words as well, the 'racial undertones' in relation to how the media has approached Meghan."

She said Mr Corbyn had "spoken out" about the issue and "understands how press intrusion can have a negative impact on people and their private lives".

The row over media coverage of the Duchess was fuelled by Prince Harry himself, who has attacked the British press for their portrayal of his wife.

In November 2016, the duke used a statement from his communications secretary to lash out at the "wave of abuse and harassment" the US actress had faced from the media, citing the "racial undertones of comment pieces" among his concerns.

It has resurfaced as a hot topic again after the Sussexes' bombshell announcement last week that they were stepping back from their royal duties.

READ MORE:

• Queen's power play: Hidden message in Harry and Meghan statement

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

• Piers Morgan: 'Shame on Meghan and Harry for this gross racism smear'

• Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill



Markle vs Markle

It also emerged on Tuesday that Meghan's father could give evidence against her in her legal battle with the Mail on Sunday should it go to trial.

Legal documents seen by The Telegraph have confirmed that Thomas Markle's evidence will form part of the Mail on Sunday's defence against the Duchess's legal action for breach of privacy, copyright and data protection.

The court papers disclose text messages sent from Mr Markle to his daughter and lay bare the deteriorating relationship between the pair at the time of her wedding to Prince Harry.

The papers were filed at the High Court on Tuesday, a day after the Queen released a statement confirming the couple's split from the Royal family.

If the Duchess's case against the Mail on Sunday goes to trial, it is likely Mr Markle will testify against his daughter and the Duchess will be forced to give evidence against him. Submitted by the Mail on Sunday's parent company, Associated Newspapers, the 44-page defence accuses the "self-promoting" Duchess of "knowingly" making public the contents of the letter to paint her in a more flattering light.

The documents, seemingly written with Mr Markle's co-operation, justify publication of excerpts from the letter and his response to it last February, insisting it was "necessary for the sake of truth, fairness, and Mr Markle's reputation, and so that the public should not be misled". It adds: "The Claimant's privacy rights do not extend to silencing her father."

Meghan moves business interests to 'corporate haven' Delaware

On Wednesday it emerged that Meghan has moved her business to Delaware, a US state used by the super-rich to protect their interests from scrutiny.

The Duchess's company Frim Fram Inc was moved out of California in December and incorporated in Delaware, which tax experts suggest could be done to avoid being hit with tax liabilities in California.

Corporation filings seen by The Telegraph show that the move was made on New Year's Eve, while Meghan and her husband were taking a break in Canada, planning to quit their roles as 'senior' royals and become financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess took steps to protect the 'Sussex Royal' brand in the autumn, allowing them to sell dozens of products including T-shirts, hoodies and gloves. Talk shows, book deals, beauty products and even a clothing range may be under consideration, according to royal sources.