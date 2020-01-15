As the Royal family attempt to recover from the latest bombshell, Meghan appears to be laying low, and was today spotted boarding a seaplane in Canada.

The sighting is the first we have seen of the Duchess since she and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from their roles as senior member of the Royal Family, and Meghan departed the UK.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle was spotted at Victoria Harbour Airport in British Colombia and was headed to Vancouver.

Meghan Markle breaks cover for the first time since leaving the UK | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/9kC263SGZF — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 14, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex appeared happy, as she smiled with members of her security team.

Meghan was also without eight-month-old son Archie, who is in the Canada with her as Royal discussions heat up.

It is expected that Prince Harry will join her and Archie later in the week, after conducting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw, as previously planned at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The sighting comes just days after the Queen released her official statement showing her support for the couple and their desire to give up their positions as senior members of the Royal Family.

The official statement. Photo / Royal Communications

The full statement, released on Monday, read:

Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."