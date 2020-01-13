Warning: Graphic content

A Mexican man who reportedly took a sexual stimulant used on bulls spent three days with a painful erection before surgeons were forced to operate to cure the condition.

The man reportedly bought the medicine, known as "bull viagra", in the city of Veracruz before he was hospitalised in the city of Reynosa.

He told doctors he had chosen to take the medication to prepare for a date with a 30-year-old woman.

The doctors who treated him said: "He was hospitalised in the Specialised Hospital 270 of the city of Reynosa, he had taken a sexual stimulant which he had bought in Veracruz, used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination."

Graphic photos show the man after he finally sought medical help.

Doctors had to perform surgery on the unfortunate man. Photo / CEN/australscope

Doctors reportedly had to carry out urgent surgery to treat the three-day erection. The surgery was performed and there have been no updates on the man's condition.

The incident isn't the first time a man has been hospitalised after experimenting with medication for erectile dysfunction.

Last year British man Danny Polaris won worldwide infamy when he took Viagra and then allowed his date to inject him directly with an erection enhancer.

Danny Polaris suffered for weeks. Photo / Supplied

After the effects did not subside, Polaris tried wrapping his penis with a device used to cool wine bottles to reduce the pain before eventually seeking medical aid.

Polaris suffered for three weeks and was told he was at risk of losing his penis.

Treatment was only partially successful and Polaris now campaigns to raise awareness, telling other men to "never inject your penis with an unknown substance".