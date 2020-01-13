Chocoholics are set to go bonkers with Easter arriving early thanks to Cadbury releasing its Caramilk Easter Eggs into New Zealand.

The chocolate delicacy has started appearing on shelves across Australia, and New Zealand is set to get in on the act.

In a statement to the Herald, Will Papesch from Cadbury New Zealand confirmed the bite-sized chocolate delights would be available from early February.

The Caramilk Easter Eggs will be available in two quantities, including 110g packs for $5.99 and 230g packs for $8.49.

The news has sent Kiwis into a spin with some predicting a sell out before Easter arrives.

"By the time Easter comes around they will be all gone," one said.

Another joked: "My kids will end up missing out because when I buy them I'll end up eating them all in one go. Sorry not sorry!".

Just over a month ago Cadbury also released it's Caramilk Twirl.

Twirl Caramilk is available for a limited time in grocery stores, dairies, and petrol stations across the country.

Cadbury's Caramilk, a hybrid caramel and white chocolate bar, was part of the chocolate brand's line-up in New Zealand and Australia until it was discontinued in 1994.