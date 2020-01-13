Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may very well end up in the US, but the couple won't ever live in Los Angeles until Donald Trump is out of office, a new report claims.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple want to move to Los Angeles long term, but will currently settle for a life in Canada for now.

One day, the pair want to find a home and start-up business in the popular city.

"It's by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time," the source said.

"The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn't pin them down to any one place."

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

However, Meghan, who has been openly critical of Trump, refuses to move there until Trump is out of power.

Meghan blasted Trump as "divisive" and "misogynist" on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Photo / Getty

Ahead of the 2016 election, and before she married 35-year-old Harry, Meghan blasted Trump as "divisive" and "misogynist" on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

She said at the time that she was considering remaining in Toronto, where she filmed the USA Network's Suits, if Trump won.

In June, Trump struck back when he was asked about Meghan's comments, saying "I didn't know that she was nasty."