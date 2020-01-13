For all the controversy surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop product offering, the thing is flying off the shelves.

So many people were willing to spend their money on a candle claimed to smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina that the candle sold out within hours of being on the Goop website.

Anyone looking for a "This Smells Like My Vagina" scented candle can now go on a waitlist to buy the product when the next batch is available.

The vagina scented candle costs NZ$113.

The product description says it has a "funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent" derived from "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

The candle was designed by perfumer Douglas Little for his label Heretic Parfums.