As thousands of Kiwis face the back-to-work dread today, experts are offering some simple advice to survive the week and "keep the holiday feeling going".

As the working year begins and thoughts of sun, sand and holidays recede it is easy to suffer the back to work blues, but on the bright side Northland, Auckland and Wellington all have anniversary days in the next three weeks, followed closely by Waitangi Day on February 6.

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, of Victoria University of Wellington, says the feeling of dread often felt in the last few days of the holiday is normal.

"Lots of people talk about it and I have personally experienced it," he told the Herald in 2019.

"It's that natural return-to-work drop in mood."

He suggested easing back into the work year, if possible, by starting out on reduced hours for a few days.

"Maybe have a couple of long weekends - Auckland and Wellington have anniversary weekends in January; that helps keep the holiday feeling going."

Professor Helena Cooper-Thomas, an Auckland University of Technology expert in occupational psychology, said that while feeling a little low on returning to work was common, many other people loved getting back to work.

"Some people will be energised by the break and raring to go."

She suggested that people inclined to feel anxious about their job might think about what they hoped to achieve at work in the coming year, consider learning a new work skill, or seek a promotion.

"That can be quite motivational, to have some goals you set yourself."

The Mental Health Foundation's advice on how to beat the back-to-work blues includes; planning your next holiday, reserving at least 15 minutes a day to do something you enjoy, and planning fun activities with friends and family in the sunny evenings of summertime.

It also encourages people to be organised - as it reduces stress, and adopt the five ways to wellbeing - connect, give, take notice, be active and keep learning.

And if all else fails, here are some ideas to keep your holidays rolling on!

GO TO THE BEACH

Yes, duh, I know its obvious, but why not spend what time off you do have working on that tan or diving into the waves?

For Aucklanders, Piha north and Bethells on the rugged West Coast have the best water quality of the city's beaches.

And as for the most popular Auckland spots, anecdotally, Takapuna, Mission Bay, St Heliers and Cheltenham and regionally Orewa, Long Bay, Tāwharanui and Maraetai take the cake.

If you fancy taking your kids on a free thrill-seeking adventure, head down to Bethells Lake Dunes and race down the steep sand hills armed with a boogie board or a simple cardboard box.

For the rest of the country, you could give one of New Zealand's top 10 beaches a roll of the dice if the weather is looking primo!

Head down to Bethells Lake Dunes and race down the sand hills on a boogie board or cardboard box. Photo / File

THE GREAT FOODIE HOLIDAY: 2019 AUCKLAND'S BEST EATS

If you still have room in your tummy from Christmas and feel like giving the taste buds one last treat before work, try one of our picks of the best eats in Auckland from 2019.

We cover everything from the best fish and salad bowl to the best pancakes and chicken.

From foreign delicacies to local delights and desserts, there's bound to be an eatery that'll make your taste buds dance.

What do you mean you're still full from Christmas dinner? Our best eats guide will get your taste buds tingling again. Photo / File

GIZZY'S GIANT OUTDOOR NATURAL WATERSLIDE

Feeling fearless? Try Gisborne's giant outdoor natural water slide.

The waterslide is the ultimate play area for the true adrenaline junkie.

Visitors to the Rere rockslide in Gisborne are in for a boost of adrenaline and social media is only helping boost its popularity, as people share their photos and videos of the action-packed descent.

"This place is home for us so we love coming here every summer. The kids have such a good time," a TripAdvisor user said about the rockslide. "Take the bbq and picnic and make a full day of it. You will not be disappointed."

NZ's best water slide - the Rere Rockslide.

NETFLIX BINGE

If the outdoors isn't your thing and you have missed your regular TV shows during the holiday period, why not dive onto the couch and press the on button!

IMPRESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS WITH YOUR COOKING

In an entertaining mood? Invite friends or family over and wow them with one (of more) of our holiday recipes.

PLAN YOUR NEXT HOLIDAY

Got the post-holiday blues? Plan your next trip so you have something to work towards as you count down the days 'til your next holiday.

Here are our best budget travel destinations for 2020.

Beat the post-holiday blues by booking your next one straight away. Photo / File

EVENTS IN YOUR CITY

Fancy seeing a concert, exploring the markets or catching a live sporting event?

Here's a list of what is on in the main cities.

- Auckland

- Tauranga

- Wellington

- Christchurch

- Dunedin

IF ALL ELSE FAILS...

Crawl up into a ball and mentally prepare yourself for work.