Forget the pineapple and toss out the spaghetti, we have a contender for the worst "Kiwi" pizza of all time.

A tourist in Denmark has taken to social media to post what could possibly be the most controversial pizza since former New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English went viral over his spaghetti creation.

Posting to Reddit, the tourist claims he was served a kiwifruit pizza from a Danish pizzeria, labelling it "an unholy abomination".

The pizza featured 27 pieces of kiwifruit, cheese, and what looks to be a tomato paste base on homemade pizza dough.

Kiwis (the people, not the fruit) have responded to the unusual creation with many believing it is a step too far.

"Congratulations Denmark you ruined pizza," one person said.

"This makes me unreasonably angry," another wrote.

One outraged pizza lover added: "Everyone talks crap about pineapple. But THIS is wrong on soooooo many levels I've lost count."

"Every day we stray further from what Italians consider a pizza."

But not everyone has opposed the idea, with a number of Kiwis willing to give the creation a fair crack.

"I could almost taste the combined flavours of the cheese and kiwi— its saltiness and its sweetness and tartness respectively. Like it could be a good flavour combination much like that of cheese and grapes or berries," one explained.

Another added: "Yeah I'm curious if it would taste as how I am imagining it, which isn't too terrible, I suppose."

It's not the first time controversial pizza has been in the headlines.

In 2017, Bill English created global uproar after posting a selfie with his ham, pineapple and spaghetti pizza with the caption: "Cooked dinner for the family last night - like if you agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza!"

Bill English first posted about Hawaiian spaghetti being his favourite pizza topping in 2017.

The pizza received mixed reviews, but Kiwis backed up English's claims with one saying "Leave Bill English alone. If you had 6 kids canned spaghetti would be the height of gourmet cooking for you too!"

But his creation led to US show host John Oliver condemning the former PM.

"That is not dinner. That is an actual hate crime. What is your problem, Bill? You made that to feed to your family, your children, Bill? How are you not in prison right now?"