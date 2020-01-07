Is there anything worse than paying to watch a movie and not being able to see the screen properly?
One mum who recently experienced an all-too-familiar situation at the cinema has taken to Facebook to call on movie theatres to change the policy – but her plea has divided many.
Ellie Hensby from Sheffield, UK, took to the social media platform to vent after taking her kids to see Frozen 2.
But after being sat behind a woman with a huge bun hairstyle, she said she had "no chance" of seeing the movie.
"Had the pleasure of viewing this lady's head & hair yesterday while my kids watched frozen 2!!" Ellie wrote.
"Surely there's got to be a policy on how people should wear there hair when they come to the pictures? & you need more height between your seats!!
"A small person with a giant with a double head in front of them have absolutely no chance of seeing anything in your cinemas."
Alongside her post was a photo of her view, clearly showing only two-thirds of the screen, the remainder blocked by the pile of hair.
But Ellie's call for a better seating system so everyone can see the movie has caused a huge divide.
Many thought the suggestion to instruct cinemagoers to wear their hair down was outrageous.
"You can't tell someone how to wear their hair. Granted it wasn't a sensible style for the cinema but come on," one said.
"Could have just asked to swap seats," another pointed out.
Another wrote: "Hardly anything she can do about the size of her head really."
"Good job breaking the law by taking photos in a cinema," someone else added.
Others, however, could see Ellie's point, stating going to the movies costs a lot of money.
"To be fair, it's super annoying," one person said.
"It is very inconsiderate," said another.