Is there anything worse than paying to watch a movie and not being able to see the screen properly?

One mum who recently experienced an all-too-familiar situation at the cinema has taken to Facebook to call on movie theatres to change the policy – but her plea has divided many.

Ellie Hensby from Sheffield, UK, took to the social media platform to vent after taking her kids to see Frozen 2.

A furious mum is calling for a cinema chain to introduce a "hairstyle policy" after her view of Frozen 2 was obscured by a woman wearing a huge bun. Photo / Facebook

But after being sat behind a woman with a huge bun hairstyle, she said she had "no chance" of seeing the movie.

"Had the pleasure of viewing this lady's head & hair yesterday while my kids watched frozen 2!!" Ellie wrote.

"Surely there's got to be a policy on how people should wear there hair when they come to the pictures? & you need more height between your seats!!

"A small person with a giant with a double head in front of them have absolutely no chance of seeing anything in your cinemas."

Alongside her post was a photo of her view, clearly showing only two-thirds of the screen, the remainder blocked by the pile of hair.

But Ellie's call for a better seating system so everyone can see the movie has caused a huge divide.

Many thought the suggestion to instruct cinemagoers to wear their hair down was outrageous.

"You can't tell someone how to wear their hair. Granted it wasn't a sensible style for the cinema but come on," one said.

"Could have just asked to swap seats," another pointed out.

Another wrote: "Hardly anything she can do about the size of her head really."

"Good job breaking the law by taking photos in a cinema," someone else added.

Others, however, could see Ellie's point, stating going to the movies costs a lot of money.

"To be fair, it's super annoying," one person said.

"It is very inconsiderate," said another.