Culturally speaking, sex is always evolving — and this year is no exception.

Luxury sex toy brand LELO has spoken to experts to find out what are the biggest trends shaping the sex industry in 2020.

While in the last few years, bondage practices were on the rise, 2020 will see a shift towards love and a focus on self-care.

Below are the five top trends that LELO experts say will be big this year.

1. Love

It's the post-#MeToo era, the era of consent. LELO experts predict love is going to be big in 2020.

The experts say if you're in love and having great sex, you will be more likely to be more caring and more willing to experiment in your sex life.

While casual encounters and one-night stands continue to be a reality, there is a shift towards focusing on deeper feelings.

2. A focus on female pleasure

Dr Laurie Mintz, the author of "Becoming Cliterate" and "A Tired Woman's Guide to Passionate Sex", says female pleasure will become less and less taboo this year.

"I think female pleasure and the clitoris (which for most women, go hand in hand, pun intended) will become less of a taboo," she explained.

"And I think women will get increasingly comfortable with using technology, especially those focused on female pleasure such as clitoral vibrators."

3. Sexual Wellness

Wellness is a big theme for 2020, in particular when it comes to self-care.

Sexual education platforms continue to gain momentum and, with that, we will see more shattering of barriers and stigmas related to body-shame or sexual dysfunctions.

4. CBD Lubes

CBD is in everything these days: you can get it in gummy bears, lotions and even in your latte.

Herb-based sexual products are on the rise with new ones coming onto the market all the time.

5. Digisexuality

VR and sex robots are going to be big in 2020, experts predict.

They say this year will see a rise in the "digisexuals", people who integrate technology as part of their sex life.

It may sound contradictory to trend 1, which is all about love for other people, but there is a rising section of society that shuns contact with other humans in favour of getting their sexual satisfaction from technology.