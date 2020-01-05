It's Divorce Day on January 6, and Blue Monday on the 20th. There are weeks ahead of booze deprivation if you're doing Dry January, and of steak deprivation if you're doing Veganuary. You're also likely

Book your next holiday

Mind your magnesium

Take a cold shower

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Be body neutral

High-speed cleaning

Related articles:

Do the 3:1 happiness trick

Learn the art of the power break

Join the CBD converts

Filter out the drama

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.