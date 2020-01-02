A socially-conscious Kiwi knitting group has been flooded with orders after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a pic of baby Archie wearing one of their hats.

Make Give Live, a community-based enterprise that donates one hat for every one they sell, gave the young royals one of their Cocobear hats when the couple toured NZ last year,

Claire Conza, who co-founded Make Give Live with business partner Becky Smith, told Stuff: "I'm getting multiple orders a second. We'd made thousands of dollars before 8am this morning and we've sold out of all the stock that we had of that style".

Harry and Megan shared the pic on Instagram, showing Archie rugged up against the Canadian cold and being held by his father during their Christmas trip to British Columbia.

Advertisement

Conza said she had "almost forgotten" about the hat, which was gifted to the then-pregnant Duchess during her tour, until the photo went viral and is now rushing to fill the orders.

Make Give Love, which was founded in 2016 in Whangaparaoa, runs community knitting groups around the country and now wholesales its hats to retail stories while still operating as a sustainable social enterprise.

Its website says the group acts "as a catalyst for connection and kindness in our communities".

The Cocobear hat, which has now sold out. Photo / Supplied

In the caption to their original post, the Duke and Duchess wrote: "2019 in review. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you all for your continued support!

"We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."