Cleaning the oven has got to be one of the most dreaded household chores.

One woman's trick might just change that.

A UK-based mum has shared her hack to make cleaning the oven a breeze and her savvy trick has proved a success online.

Taking to a Facebook cleaning group, the mother-of-five showed a series of photos showing her oven door before and after it was cleaned using a product that costs around $11 a tub.

"I am totally ashamed of how bad my cooker got … I have five kids! Three babies under the age of 3," she said in her post.

"Work full-time, by the time I get home, cook tea, do packed lunches – I never wiped my oven door over."

She said she restored her oven door by using a regular scourer sponge and a good amount of the paste.

After a few minutes, she wiped it all and her oven was as new.

People loved the idea of a cheap and easy way of cleaning the appliance.

"Wow you're a supermum – the oven looks amazing!" one person said.

"Pink Stuff is incredible – especially for the price," someone else commented.

The cleaning paste is widely available in the UK and can be purchased online for New Zealanders interested in trying it out.