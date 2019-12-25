The Prince of Wales was seen walking side by side with his scandal-hit brother, Prince Andrew, in a sign of solidarity as the royal family attended the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Queen has been joined by members of the royal family for the morning service.

Prince Andrew avoided the glare of the public spotlight by choosing not to attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, instead attending the earlier church service with his brother Charles at his side.

The royal family were plunged into crisis this year over the Duke's association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, culminating in a disaster BBC interview in Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of York was not seen among the congregation entering St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham at 11am.

A source said: "He stayed with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was unable to attend."

The Duke of Edinburgh is recovering on the royal estate after spending several days in hospital in recent days.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the service for the first time, walking at the side of their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their seven-month-old son, Archie, did not attend. They are spending the holiday in Canada with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Also in attendance was Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the fiance of Princess Beatrice, who was reportedly allowed to join the congregation by the Queen.

Hundreds of members of the public are already waiting at the gates to the Sandringham Estate in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals before the 11am service.

Twins Thomas and Theresa Richman, nine, were in pole position to hand the royals flowers ahead of the service.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene. Photo / Getty Images

The siblings, who suffer from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, were able to secure a place in front of the main crowds in their wheelchairs.

Their mother Michelle told the Telegraph: "It's our first year here as we moved here in the summer.

"Theresa is hoping to give her flowers to Kate and Thomas would like to give his to the Queen or Prince Charles.

"We thought it was a rather special and rather unique experience and the children are excited to potentially speak to the royal family.

"Their favourites are Kate and William - it is their future monarchy."

The family, also including father David and sister Nicola, managed to secure a spot close to the church despite not arriving at the crack of dawn, like some other members of the public.

"It was quite a surprise to get a position so close to the front," their mother continued, adding that the family had been up since 4am opening presents.

"We had to wait until 5am," added Theresa, ruefully.

Although the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, it is unlikely he will attend the church service on the Queen's private estate in Norfolk.

The Duke was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in central London on Friday and spent four nights undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ongoing health issue.

The 98-year-old, who received minor injuries after being involved in a car crash near the estate in January, missed the service at St Mary Magdalene Church last year to stay at home, despite being in good health at the time.

During the service, which was broadcast over speakers to the members of the public outside, canon Jonathan Riviere made an apparent nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's ailing health, telling the congregation: "We pray for those struggling with illness."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte then embarked on what is believed to be their first royal walkabout as they left the church.

The Richman family succeeded in giving their flowers to both William and Catherine, to whom they spoke for several minutes - with the Duchess of Cambridge revealing they, too, had endured an early start.

Speaking afterwards, Michelle told the Telegraph: "It was absolutely stunning - I survived breast cancer six years ago so to still be here and see that today with the children was absolutely tremendous.

"I think this has made our Christmas and made our year, it was a real honour to meet them all."

Asked how she felt to have successfully given her flowers to Catherine, Theresa said: "It was good."

Michelle said of the Duchess: "She is very much like Diana, she has a presence about her.

"I had actually met her in deli across the road from us so she came over and recognised us from there, but she hadn't met the twins so she was very excited to meet the twins.

"They had a really early start this morning for Christmas as well. Charlotte said she had a really lovely Christmas - they had a very early start."

In another memorable moment, Charlotte gratefully accepted an inflatable flamingo from wheelchair-bound Gemma Clark, 39, as she left church.

Clark revealed the flamingo, named Felicity, had been "all over the world" with her.

"Charlotte may call her whatever she likes now," she added.

Asked whether Charlotte had seemed happy, she replied: "She did, yes."

- with new.com.au