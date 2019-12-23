If anyone wants to see the back of 2019, it has to be Prince Andrew.

It seems like he and ex-wife the Duchess of York have made some not-so-subtle references to that in their Christmas cards this year.

One card shows a photo of one of their favourite Norfolk terriers face down in a bush with its rear end to the camera, captioned "Say Goodbye to 2019".

Another card features a picture of what looks like a path on the Queen's Balmoral estate, reading "We Look to the Road Ahead".

Sarah Ferguson announced her support for her ex-husband on social media. Photo / Getty

The white embossed card features the printed message "We are united with gratitude for your support and kindness. Thank you" - and it's also from daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29.

It's crystal clear - the Duke and Duchess and their daughters are standing together as a family.

The message follows the Duke's trainwreck interview on BBC's Newsnight last month in which he spoke about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal forced him to step down from royal duties.

Some of the cards were sent out along with gifts from the family, such as a pencil featuring a crown atop the silver-embossed words "Duchess Doodles".

The Christmas cards make it clear the Duke and Duchess and their daughters are standing together. Photo / Getty

In a recent interview, Fergie revealed some of her favourite nicknames, including "Duchy doodle".

"I like it. Duch, and then Fergie is fine. I answer to anything. It's good isn't it, I like Duchy doodle."

Fergie has also given out a notebook featuring the words "A penny for your thoughts" on the cover, as well as a picture of a pile of beetroots with the message, "When the Route of life gets challenged, Go Back to your Roots, Love Sarah 2019."

She defended her former husband ahead of the interview, calling him "a giant of a principled man".

"I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him."

Andrew denies all wrongdoing, including the allegations made by Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, who claims the prince slept with her when she was just 17.

He was also criticised for his lack of sympathy for Epstein's victims.