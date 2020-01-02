If you need to lose weight, but are getting nowhere, it can be very disheartening. Healthy Food Guide examines the latest science to see what might be standing in your way.

Trying to lose a

You're stressed out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

You're not eating enough protein

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

You're using the 'stop–start' approach

Your gut isn't in weight-loss mode

You're Tired

Ditch the diets!