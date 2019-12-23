A US woman whose KFC order was messed up ended up calling 911.

On 8pm on Sunday the woman went to pick up a chicken burger at a Wisconsin branch, but she was not impressed over the fact it had been made incorrectly, the New York Post reported.

The drive-thru operator offered to remake the burger, that wasn't enough for the displeased customer, who then called police over the staffer's apparent "attitude" towards her.

When authorities arrived, she told them that she "did not feel comfortable eating it, and wanted her money back", when she was offered a new burger.

Officers reportedly told both the woman and restaurant staff this wasn't a police issue.

This is not the first time police have been called to this particular Wisconsin KFC.

In November, an irate man called authorities because of the fast-food giant's 40-minute delay on his order, which staffers said was due to a broken fryer.

Another customer offered to buy the unhappy customer his meal for him, but a staff member said this didn't help as the fryer was still broken.

That customer then started a confrontation with staff over the incident and was subsequently trespassed from the eatery.