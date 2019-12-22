Prince Andrew may be facing scandal, but that didn't stop his daughter Princess Beatrice's engagement party from going ahead.

The Princess of York celebrated her engagement to Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with a $100,000 party at exclusive London restaurant and hotel Chiltern Firehouse.

Beatrice, who is expected to marry Mozzi in June 2020, invited big names from James Blunt to Ellie Goulding and Pippa Middleton to her engagement bash on December 18, according to The Sun.

Around 20 guests joined the 31-year-old princess for a meal before the party, costing around $190 a head, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Mum Fergie was in attendance on the night. Photo / Getty

It's not clear what was on the menu but garlic certainly wouldn't have been - Beatrice "can't stand the smell".

After dinner the rest of the guests joined in the after-party, with an open bar until midnight.

According to Mail on Sunday, Beatrice stayed in a $1300 suite at the hotel and celebrated late into the night.

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law Pippa was one of the guests. Photo / Getty

Her sister Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her mum Sarah Ferguson attended, but Prince Andrew was noticeably absent.

The Sun wrote that Andrew stayed away from the party in fear of "embarrassment or abuse" from the celebrity guests.

The guest list of 150 included Ellie Goulding and James Blunt. Photo / Getty

A source close to the prince revealed that it was "a devastating blow" for Andrew.

"The plan was always for him to attend Beatrice's engagement party alongside Fergie. But things have just turned far more toxic.

Beatrice is set to marry Edoardo Mozzi next June. Photo / Getty

"He agreed that he didn't want to overshadow the event, especially seeing lots of celebrities and high profile people will be there and it could have put them in a difficult position.

"People close to him where also in fear of embarrassment or abuse which would have just been mortifying."