Cruz and Harper Beckham have been baptised.

The two youngest kids of Victoria and David Beckham were baptised, with Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, David Gardner and Ken Paves being appointed as godparents.

She wrote: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family ... So much to be grateful for x ... With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x ... I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents ... We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses (sic)"

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress also took to social media to share the happy news, admitting it was an honour.

Eva wrote: "What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven (sic)"

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Victoria previously admitted she feels she and her husband David - with whom she also has Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17 - are "stronger together" than they would be on their own, and they have "respect" for their family unit.

She shared: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key ... People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."

- BANG! Showbiz