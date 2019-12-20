The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending their six-week Christmas break in Canada, the Daily Mail UK reveals.

The royals flew to a secret location along with eight-month-old son Archie last month.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is spending Christmas with the Sussexes, who have also been visited by several of their other friends.

The 38-year-old Duchess spent 7 years in Canada, living in Toronto while working on legal drama Suits.

Her close friends in the country include fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, her husband Ben, a television presenter, and their children, who all played a part at the royal wedding.

It's said Harry and Meghan are spending time with friends over their break, including fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney and her family. Photo / Getty

It's understood the couple thought they would have a better chance of going undetected in Canada than in the US.

A friend told the Daily Mail that the pair had "barely set foot outside" and had been enjoying quality family time together.

Buckingham Palace had announced that the Duke and Duchess would be taking a six-week break from their royal duties and would not be spending Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family - a decision that "had the support of Her Majesty the Queen".

The Palace then released a statement confirming that the couple were in Canada.

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

The couple have attended Christmas Day services with the rest of the royal family for the last couple of years. Photo / Getty

The statement also asked that their privacy be respected and would not release further details for security reasons.

The Duke spread the Christmas cheer today, dressing up as Santa Claus to send a heartfelt video message to bereaved British Armed Forces children.

He wore a Santa hat and a white beard in the one-minute message, which was played at the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party.

He opened in character with a jolly "ho, ho, ho" and encouraged the children to help each other throughout Christmas.

"Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well."

Harry and Meghan, along with baby Archie, are spending Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Photo / Getty

Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott said the charity was incredibly grateful for the message.

"It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them."

She said the message took the kids by surprise and that their faces were "priceless".

Scott, 38, established the charity to support children throughout the UK who have lost parents serving in the Britich Armed Forces.

Scotty's Little Soldiers was one of seven charities selected by the Sussexes for donation after their wedding in May 2018.