A Kiwi classic combined with another classic of the alcoholic variety...

The first limited release in The Kiwiana Collection, Pineapple L**** Gin is here, and we're obsessed.

Kiwi company 1919 Distilling Co have come up with the sweet treat to celebrate the Kiwi Summer, and although they can't use the full name... you can't deny the taste.

The website explains: "We are pretty sure Kiwis will agree it's just as delicious as the original 1950's recipe from Oamaru. Dear, we say even better in gin form for summer!"

A bottle retails for around $75 each, and you can get it from your local, now.

The gin has already received many reviews on the website:

"YOU SIMPLY NAILED IT, THAT NZ FLAVOUR, GOT IT ON THE VERY FIRST SIP #NEWFAV #NEWFAVORITE

"BEAUTIFUL GIN, ALL THE NOTES OF NZ, ON THE NOSE AND A BEAUTIFUL FINISH! TRULY THE BEST I'VE TASTED!"

We're SO here for this!



This article was first published on ZM.