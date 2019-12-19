It's easy for parents of young children to feel overwhelmed by the Christmas season.

With so many different toys on offer and eager to please their children, parents can sometimes get carried away.

In an effort to avoid buying too much and overwhelming children with too many toys, some parents are sharing on social media the one strategy they found works for their family: the "four-present rule".

It's really as simple as it sounds: each child receives four presents, each present falling into one of the following categories: something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read.

Sticking to this rule avoids overspending and makes shopping easier as parents can stick to a short list.

The rule is popular among parents on social media, with many commenting on how it's saved them time and money but has also helped their children not feel so overwhelmed with too many objects.

The rule can also be easily applied to other occasions like birthdays.