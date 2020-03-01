As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from millennial lifestyle columnist Sinead Corcoran.

I'm almost 27 and I never want to leave my house again

Bottomless brunches, picnics in the park, BYO dinners - these are definitely not fun. But what is? According to Sinead, fun is spending $12 on a bottle of wine and drinking it in the comfort of your own living room, along with some good trashy television.

I fell in love on an Auckland flight to a dating app event

Don't be fooled by the "clickbait headline" - Sinead Corcoran really did fall in love with a stranger on a plane. After some drama at the airport and a series of random DMs on Instagram, she ended up meeting up for drinks with a woman called Anna - who turned out to work in the same building and was catching the same flight. It also turned out to be love.

My $30 tattoo disaster and other beauty regrets

Getting a tattoo with a $30 daily deal might not be the best idea - but when you're 17, it doesn't seem quite so obvious. As Sinead discovered, it didn't turn out to be the bargain of the year she was hoping for. But this was just one of many more beauty regrets in her life.



My Lonely Food Bag is the meal kit missing from my life

As well as being terrible with money, Sinead found she had another thing in common with Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw. Both have the shameful habit of eating crackers for dinner - sometimes up to four times a week. So for a change, she gave Nadia Lim's My Food Bag option for the single lady - but found the price a little prohibitive.



Why you should never ask a millennial about hobbies

There's one question Sinead dreads on a date - "So, tell me about your hobbies?" Why? Because she doesn't have any. 26-years old and not even a single hob - unless vaping, sculling wine and sheet masks count.