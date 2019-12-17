Two UK Masterchef finalists have revealed their hacks for cooking the perfect Christmas dinner.

Billy Wright and Jack Layer from the 2016 season of the show told the Daily Mail their top tips for avoiding meat drying out and what to do with festive leftovers.

If you're having turkey this year, they suggest buying it early, defrosting it three days in advance, and brining it straight away before turning it upside down halfway through cooking.

"If you have the space, brine your turkey as soon as you get it", suggested Layer.

"Ideally, you'd put it in a huge salt water bowl, get the temperature of the water to 15-16 degrees and let it soak."

The boys also recommend ensuring that whatever meat you're using, it's not fridge temperature when you go to cook it.

"And don't be shy in adding loads of butter and oil, under the skin and through the breast in particular," said Layer.

They also suggest using a thermometer to prevent overcooking the meat.

"Turkeys going dry is a common cause as it's quite a tricky bird to cook, and people only cook it once a year for sentimental reasons."

"So it's easy to cook it for a bit too long, but that's where you should use a gadget like Thermapen (a thermometer for cooking), is really useful because if you cook it for 10 minutes too long, it's ruined."

In terms of cooking time, they say you want to take your meat out earlier than you'd think you need to.

"Halfway through cooking, tip the turkey upside down to let juices flow through the meat" said Layer.

"Let it rest it for at least 30 minutes once it's out of the oven - the temperature will go up when you take it out of the oven. People worry it will be cold, but it won't be. It will keep cooking on the bone for an hour."

And when it comes to quantity, they say you can never have too much Christmas tucker, because there's so many things you can do with Boxing Day leftovers.

"I love a curry - because of all the rich food - reheating turkey slowly and gently slow cooking to reheat bring out the flavours," said Layer.

Wright recommends using all your leftovers for epic sandwiches.

"On Boxing Day I love a coronation turkey sandwich, stuffing cranberry sauce, and a bit of chilli."

For more great turkey recipes head to eatwell.co.nz.