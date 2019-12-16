Billionaire paedophile Jeffrey's Epstein's former teen sex slave Virginia Giuffre has sent an unexpected message to Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

Ms Giuffre, formerly Roberts, says she was just 17 when Epstein's alleged pimp and media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell instructed her to have sex with the Duke of York for the first time after an evening at London's Tramp nightclub.

In a catastrophic interview with the BBC's Newsnight program that drew analogies with a "car crash", a "train wreck" and "watching a man in quicksand", Prince Andrew denied knowing Ms Giuffre or having sex with her, news.com.au reports.

While attempting to rebut each sordid allegation put to him by interviewer Emily Maitlis, he instead dug himself into a deeper hole by using unlikely alibis and bizarre explanations.

"I bet they're going through hell, I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Ms Giuffre tweeted on Sunday in response to a story about Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. "I have no qualms with them."

She added: "Their father should have thought about that before he decided to hang around known pedos and even participate in their abuse," along with the hashtags #EpsteinCoverup and #GhislaineMaxwell.

Ms Giuffre, now 35, was only a few years older than Beatrice, 29 and Eugenie, 31, when she was allegedly made to have sex with their father on three separate occasions, including an orgy involving nine young girls.

In an interview with the BBC's Panorama, Ms Giuffre described her March 2001 night at Tramp with the Prince in vivid detail, recalling having been disgusted by his profuse sweating and hideous dance moves before later being made to have sex with him at Ms Maxwell's townhouse.

In his Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew, 59, said he could not have been with Ms Giuffre that night because he had spent the evening "at home with the children" before taking Princess Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking – an event no former employee appears to recall.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts. Photo / Supplied

The Prince also claimed an overdose of adrenaline after getting shot at during the Falklands War had left him unable to sweat on the night in question but admitted the condition had since resolved itself.

At least two people have come forward in support of Ms Giuffre's claims, confirming they saw the Prince dancing with a young woman they now know to be Ms Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace has "emphatically denied" that he had "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with her.

"Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation," it said in a statement.

Ms Maxwell has also denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Ms Giuffre and five other alleged victims are suing Epstein's estate, Ms Maxwell and three other "enablers" in his alleged sex trafficking ring.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre during an interview on the BBC Panorama program. Photo / AP

Convicted paedophile Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the Queen has reportedly approved a June wedding for Princess Beatrice and her property developer fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew recently stepped down from all royal duties to protect the monarchy from further damage over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"This wedding has it's complications," Sunrise royal editor Rob Jobson said this morning.

"I think the Duke of York will definitely walk his daughter down the aisle, but the problem will be the build up to it and the controversy around how much it's going to cost," he told the show.