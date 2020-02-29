As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from Nanogirl Michelle Dickinson.

Are ridesharing companies clogging our cities?

Ridesharing companies like Uber and Ola were hailed by many as a solution for reducing traffic in cities - but research has shown the opposite is true . Michelle Dickinson thinks it might be time for city planners to find ways for public transport options to compete with the convienience of ridesharing, to bring flow back to our cities.

Are diet drinks a healthier choice?

Giving up processed sugar is a popular New Year's resolution for many of us looking for a healthier lifestyle. A popular way to do this is to switch to diet soft drinks - and although there have been safety concerns, artificial sweeteners may not be as bad as previously believed .

How to avoid eating your clothes

We all know that plastics in our oceans are a danger to marine life and also our food supply. While we've cracked down on plastic bags and microbeads in bodywash, it might pay to read the labels on your clothing as well - particularly if you're a consumer of 'fast fashion'.

Being left-handed changes structure and function of your brain

Whether we are left of right-handed is probably determined before we are born, with ultrasound studies showing a preference for left or right thumb sucking in the womb at 13 weeks. While it's unknown exactly why people are lefties or righties, research has proved handedness clearly influences the structure of our brains.



It's never too late to start exercising

Everyone knows that regular exercise contributes to a healthier lifestyle - but research has shown it's never to late to get started . Even those starting regular exercise for the first time in their fifties can realise health benefits comparable to those they could expect if they had been exercising regularly throughout their lives.