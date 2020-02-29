As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from Herald on Sunday food columnist Niki Bezzant.

A simple trick could help us lose weight

Many of us struggle with dieting and weight loss - but it turns out, our environment plays a huge role in how we behave . Looking at a two-year study in a Boston hospital's staff cafeteria, it was found food choices were affected by two things: traffic-light labelling on foods and changes in how foods were displayed. Niki Bezzant reckons this "choice architecture" is something that should be further investigated.

Food for cognitive thought

The thought of losing our cognitive function – dementia, Alzheimer's and all its associated pain and distress – is usually one of the most scary things when we think about getting older. But studies have found that if you really want to protect your brain, spending money on healthy food rather than supplements is the best idea .

What's in a label?

When it comes to food shopping, many of us are dedicated label readers - but we don't always have time to scrutinise every single one. However, the best shortcut could be to avoid labels altogether - and stick to fresh and healthy wholefoods.

How to be an ethical eater without giving up everything you love

We know we need to change how we eat if we want to avoid drowning in waste, contributing to carbon emissions, and preventing the poor turtles getting plastic straws stuck in their noses. But what if we enjoy a good steak? Here's how to protect the environment without giving up everything you love .

The hidden ingredient that's as dangerous as sugar

Most of us know, by now, that cutting down on sugar is a good thing; we are probably trained to look for it when we shop. However, salt may not be getting the attention it deserves - and it's often hidden in the ingredients list.