An old photo recently posted on Instagram shows Meghan Markle hasn't changed all that much since she was 16.

The Duchess, now 38, was pictured attending her high school dance with her then-boyfriend Louis Segura, writes The Sun.

She was attending Immaculate Heart High School at the time.

Meghan is pictured wearing a a slinky black dress, choker and stylish up-do in the photo, which appears to have been taken around Christmas time as she and Segura are posing in front of a decorated tree.

The caption reads: "16 year old Meghan Markle [poses] with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997".

The post gathered over 63,000 likes, with many Instagram users stunned at how little the Duchess seems to have changed.

"She still looks the same, good genes," commented one, with another saying, "She hasn't changed."

Another added: "You could have told me that was taken last year and I'd wholeheartedly believe you."

Meghan's high school teacher Ilise Faye said she was "always a leader among her school friends' and "stood up for the underdog".

Faye, who taught the Duchess until she was 13 years old, said that school was always important to Meghan.

"Learning was important and she had a voice."