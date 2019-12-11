A raging best man has been outed after dragging the bride down the stairs and punching her during a drunken rampage at his brother's wedding.

Tomos Wilson, from Wales, is also accused of taking on bride Erin Mason-George's two sisters and her mother in an ugly wedding row.

The best man assaulted Erin, grabbing her by her wedding dress, pulling her down the stairs and shouting that his brother should have never married her.

The Aberystwyth court was told Tomos' rage began when the family tried to get groom Steffan Wilson to go to bed after he became too intoxicated.

Tomos also shouted that his brother Steffan was "no longer a Wilson".

During the rampage, he assaulted Erin's mum, Linda, her sister Dion, and grabbed her other sister Cally, by the neck.

He also attacked the manager at the hotel, damaging his shirt, the fixtures and fittings at the property.

However, Tomos blamed bride Erin, claiming she slapped and swore at him first.

Tomos Rhydian Wilson. Photo / Facebook

The incident happened on July 27 this year.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the "thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event will be there for some time".

The former prison guard was found guilty of five charges of assault and two of criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay $500 each to Erin and one sister, as well as $200 to her mother.

He will also have to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and pay $1800 in court costs.