No one is immune to the stress in organising Christmas dinner – Christmas is a time spent with family surrounding the dinner table stockpiled with food, eating and laughing our way into a food coma.

Others enjoy their Christmas on their own which is fair enough- but a "Christmas Tinner" may be taking it a little too far!

Imagine the faces of your friends and family members as you tell them about your Christmas dinner containing a three course meal all in a compacted can- is it worth the scrutiny and the possible dress-down for not having a proper home cooked dinner?

This tech retailer thinks so.

Tech retailer GAME released an affordable £2 ($4 NZD) Christmas dinner in a can in 2013 for hard-core gamers who spend their Christmas playing games online and don't want to leave their chairs.

This cylinder can of three-in-one Christmas dinner includes turkey, potatoes, broccoli, bread sauce, sprouts, stuffing, and mince pies.

This year, there's now a new release of the Christmas Tinner cans that include a vegan and vegetarian take on the more Christmas classic dishes with a whopping 12 layer plant-based dinner.

This includes a chocolate cake with custard to start the layer, then vegan gravy, mushroom wellington, pigs in aubergine blankets, tofu and stuffing, as well as your go-to winter vegetables including squash, carrots, sprouts and broccoli, red cabbage, and parsnips, vegan cheese, olives and grapes, and vegan bacon.

The vegetarian can is even wilder as it's packed with 12 layers of nut roast, cauliflower cheese, gingerbread pancakes, Toblerone, and potatoes, and there's also halloumi in there among the vegetables.

The aspect of having all of these dishes in the one can is not exactly outweighing the home made taste of pork roasts and the air smelling of baked goods in the kitchen – it's a little more worrying to consider what the texture and the taste would be like altogether.

A GAME spokesman said "almost half of British gamers plan to spend the majority of Christmas Day testing out new games and consoles.

"It's the ultimate innovation for gamers across the nation who can't tear themselves away from their new consoles and games on Christmas Day – the first all-in-one festive feast in a tin."

It's a popular concept because in the United Kingdom, the tech retailer had to respond to the shift in consumer behaviour habits and demand, and make sure that their products appealed to the larger consumer audience.

The Christmas Tinners have already sold out online.