A vegan influencer has copped some criticism from fans for going "full on carnivore" for 30 days, which she says made her "more focused and healthy".

YouTuber Alyse Parker made a video about her "carnivore diet" experience earlier this month, writes The Sun.

The diet involved eating only meat and animal products for 30 days.

She told her 727,000 subscribers that after being vegan for five years, she knows "what it's like to lose myself in the identity of a diet culture and lose true open-mindedness".

Parker said after being vegan for five years she had 'lost' herself in diet culture. Photo / Instagram

Parker said she decided to stop sticking to a vegan diet earlier this year due to health reasons, intending to "understand rather than to judge".

She wrote in an Instagram post to her 204,000 Instagram followers that she was nervous to share the video.

She said she'd been inspired to try the carnivore diet after more and more of her vegan friends started "jumping ship".

"I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health.

"I swallowed my pride and decided I'd give it a shot. Full on carnivore.

"I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome and healthy than I had felt in years."

Parker said after eating meat and animal products for 30 days she felt more focused and healthy than she had in years. Photo / Instagram

During the 15-minute video, Parker filmed herself eating bacon, salmon, steak, and eggs, and told viewers she would keep "mostly eating animal foods".

But those who followed her for her vegan content didn't take it so well.

"Cows experience fear and pain. They have family units. They understand they are going to die when they are butchered," one commented.

"Factory farming of beef is not only cruel to intelligent animals but incredibly awful for the environment. You're part of the problem, don't pretend like you're part of the solution."

"Can we stop pushing extreme dieting and veiling it as wellness and transformation. It's toxic," said another.

Another accused Parker of "always taking stuff to the extreme".

"Going full on carnivore!? That's crazy!"

But not all the comments were negative, with fellow ex-vegans rushing to her support.

"Ex vegan here too girl," one wrote. "Finding out who you are outside of what you eat is one of the biggest challenges when you are entrenched in a cult-like mentality."

"I'm so proud of you for being honest about your diet and lifestyle. I support you 100%,"commented another.



"I know many people who feel better with meat in their diet! Can't wait to follow your journey more."