Those who don't have the time commitment to play the popular board game Monopoly will be happy to hear a faster version has come out, just in time for Christmas.

Hasbro has released Monopoly Speed, which is "a game you'll actually finish in under 10 minutes".

Monopoly Speed is a race against time in which everyone plays the game all at once.

Across four rounds, players will race to buy, exchange, and sell properties, with no breaks. The game only comes with four tokens so you can keep the competition to a smaller group.

And don't worry, it comes with a timer.

Monopoly Speed includes the game board, four tokens, four dice, 28 Title Deed cards, 16 Chance cards, 12 Community Chest cards, a money pack with $150 million in $1000 bills, and a game guide.

This comes after Monopoly released its Longest Game Ever for those who have a real passion and time for the game.

"Think the original Monopoly game takes forever to play? It's got nothing over this edition," reads the less-than-convincing game description.

Even bankruptcy won't save players from the endless slog, as the game doesn't end until someone owns every single property.

Oh, also in this game there are three versions of every property.

If you thought they couldn't make any longer, the winner must own all 16 streets, four railroads and two utilities — with the game only coming with one die and having an extra border of squares.

All versions of Monopoly are available at most retailers.