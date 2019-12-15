If you're on the road, in the air or in between this summer, Niki Bezzant has tips for maintaining a healthy diet.

I've been travelling a bit lately and I love it. Travel is always great for opening and expanding the mind, so say nothing of the palate.

However, all this roaming around has brought home to me how tricky it is to stick to a healthy way of eating when you're on the road/in the air/in between. Basically, you're not totally in control of your food environment – what you have to choose from, what you eat, even sometimes when you eat.

I have a nutritionist friend who, when she travels, packs containers full of sliced vegetables, nuts, salad and other healthy things so she can make a meal anywhere from a motel room to a conference room. I confess, I'm just not that disciplined or organised. Plus, I'm a food person; I can't help wanting to experience the local cuisine wherever I am, here or overseas.

So, what to do? How can we maintain a relatively healthy eating pattern while travelling? Here are a few things I've learned along the way that may be useful for you this holiday season and beyond.

Convenience food may be your friend

Nutrition recommendations typically always say "avoid processed and packaged foods". That's a good rule of thumb for most of the time – whole, fresh foods are best. But when we travel, that may not always be possible.

So don't overlook things in packets or, for that matter, chain outlets, when you're on the road. I recently wandered dubiously into a Pita Pit and came out with a pretty tasty and healthy salad.

And who knew we'd be able to get vege-based smoothies and salads in a gas station, as we can at many BPs? We may scoff at pre-cut fruit and veges when we're in our local supermarket, but when you're on the road these could be lifesavers, so keep your eyes peeled at airport convenience stores, dairies and superettes.

Fine dining makes it hard

If you're lucky enough to be eating at high-end restaurants, as I sometimes do, you'll become aware quickly that while you will certainly eat incredible food, and very likely feel very full, you are unlikely to get the ideal half-a-plate-of-vegetables scenario, even if you eat eight courses.

Veges are often treated very beautifully, but as garnish. Or they're coated, deep-fried or lavishly sauced. This is lovely as a treat. But on a regular basis – say on a business trip – you may find it messes up your system.

Don't be afraid to ask for a vegetable side dish, even if it's not on the menu. Most chefs worth their salt will be happy to oblige. Also: consider the vegetarian version of that set menu; you don't have to be vegetarian to choose this, and you may well get more veges as a result.

Snacking is an opportunity

I've learned that for me, having some sort of substantial snack in my bag – especially when on planes where I don't know when I'll be served food – is essential to avoid getting hangry.

Having snacks with you is a good strategy for all kinds of travel, though, because it's an opportunity to get in some good nutrition. Think high-fibre things like nuts, seeds, high-fibre muesli bars or balls, and of course, fruit and veges if that's practical for your situation.

Having healthy snacks means whatever your main meals are, you know you're getting a bit of good stuff too.

You don't have to eat everything on the buffet

Here's a revelation: just because there is a breakfast buffet (or dinner, or nibbles) doesn't mean you have to have some of everything on it. Would you eat three courses of breakfast at home?

There are those who say "Oh, I have a massive breakfast at the buffet for free, then I don't need to eat lunch". That's fair enough. But I prefer a small breakfast from the buffet, similar to what I'd eat normally, and an adventurous local lunch outside my hotel.

Just because something is "free" doesn't mean you have to eat it. The same goes for airline lounges, and for cookies, "muffins" (which are really cakes) and snacks handed out on planes. They're given as something to do, not something to nourish you. If you're not hungry, you can politely decline.

Healthy food can be found everywhere

Open your mind and eyes when you're travelling, and you'll discover there is good, interesting and healthy food to be found everywhere. Supermarkets (especially overseas) are fascinating and can be troves of good eats.

Local pubs can harbour great, traditional, healthy cooking. Street stalls; local groceries; hole-in-the-wall places and even tourist traps and airports all harbour good stuff. Don't go where most people are. Look for the most colour.

Relax and enjoy

One of the joys of travelling is being able to taste and explore what's good to eat, wherever you are. So remember to do that; don't get anxious if you can't get what you'd usually consider "healthy". It's important to remember that food is about pleasure, too. Embrace the pleasure and enjoy.

* Niki Bezzant is a food and nutrition writer and speaker. Follow her on Facebook or Instagram @nikibezzant